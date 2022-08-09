New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made.

The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.

Dear NBISD Parents/Guardians:

New Braunfels High School has been placed on a lockdown as a precaution after receiving an anonymous tip regarding a threat at the high school. New Braunfels Police Department is on the scene to assess the situation as well as several other emergency personnel.

With a lockdown in progress, this means no one can enter the building and no one can leave the building. We ask for your cooperation and ask that you keep the area clear until the lockdown has been lifted.

Thank you,

NBISD Administration

She said they will post on Facebook when the lockdown is lifted.

Schools across the country, but especially here in South Texas, have taken extra security measures following the Robb Elementary tragedy. School began in Uvalde this week, and many Texans rallied together to show their support for #UvaldeStrong.