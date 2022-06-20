New Braunfels enters Stage 3 drought restrictions due to lack of rain

The city says the Comal Springs flow is dropping and it is putting the natural habitat of endangered species and natural resources at risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Utilities announced Monday the city is entering Stage 3 water restrictions effective Tuesday.

The city says the Comal Springs flow is dropping and it is putting the natural habitat of endangered species and natural resources at risk. Downstream communities also depend on the water fro the Comal and San Marcos Springs.

At the current rate of decline and without any rain, the Comal Springs could stop flowing within two to three weeks. The last time that happened was in 2014, the city said.

Those reasons led New Braunfels Mayor Brockman to declare Stage 3 water rules.

Under Stage 3, watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed one day per week every other week. It will be based on the last digit of your address and must happen before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

“New Braunfels has been faced with severe drought situations over the years. Our community has always taken the appropriate conservation steps to prevent the Comal Springs from going dry. We are experiencing severe drought conditions causing Stage 3 watering restrictions to become effective tomorrow, Tuesday, June 21, 2022," Mayor Brockman said.

Take a look at the chart below to see your sprinkler or irrigation system watering day based on the last digit of your address:

Monday: 0-1

Tuesday: 2-3

Wednesday: 4-5

Thursday: 6-7

Friday: 8-9

Click here for more information.