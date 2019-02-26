NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — City council members said they heard New Braunfels citizens loud and clear—and Monday night voted to unanimously to approve a free parking pass to residents in the last remaining free parking spots near the river.

The city started charging parking fees a few years ago for certain areas near the river to help fund river management.

According to city officials, the River Fund had a deficit in 2014 of $213,178 which had to be covered by taxpayers.

Since then, the city began charging a river fee and parking fees at the Prince Solms lot, bringing down the deficit to $32,360 in 2017-2018 and reducing the burden on taxpayers.

A recent city council ordinance proposed more pay-to-park spots along Hinman Island Drive and East San Antonio street from May 1 through Labor Day that city officials said would bring in over $100,000 per year.

The 33 spots along Hinman Island Drive would cost $20 a day to park, and the 8 on East San Antonio street would cost $30. City officials said data showed that on the weekends, only 7 percent of people using other pay-to-park spots were residents.

City Council included in the recent ordinance a discounted rate for residents at $40 for a two-year pass. However, many people opposed the fee, and city council voted Monday night to eliminate the fee for residents.

The parking pass is only available to residents who live inside the city limits and is renewable every three years.