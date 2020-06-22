New Braunfels cancels city council meeting, retreat citing 'possible coronavirus exposure'

Last week, two camp counselors tested positive for COVID-19, but it is unclear if that's related to today's decision.

The City of New Braunfels made an announcement late Monday afternoon - affecting two scheduled events being canceled.

A media release said: “Due to possible exposure to COVID-19, the New Braunfels City Council meeting scheduled for this evening and the City Council Budget Retreat scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date which has yet to be determined.“

In a Facebook post, the city manager apologized and asked for the "patience of the public."

City Of New Braunfels - Official Site Possible COVID-19 Exposure Prompts Meeting Postponements Due to a p... ossible exposure to COVID-19, the New Braunfels City Council meeting scheduled for this evening (06-22-20) and the City Council Budget Retreat scheduled for tomorrow (06-23-20) have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date which has yet to be determined.

Last week, two camp counselors with Camp Minnehaha tested positive for coronavirus at Landa Park. The New Braunfels Parks Department said its staff members contacted the parents and guardians of all campers to inform them of the situation - and the Landa Recreation Center and the Landa Haus shut down.

A decision has not been made yet on when camp can resume, but city officials said all counselors would be tested before returning to work.

City staff members immediately began the process of cleaning and sanitizing those facilities. But it is unclear, however, if the cases are related to Monday's decision to make the cancellations.