It is all the buzz in the booming town of New Braunfels. A new bar just opened, but this isn't just any bar. It has a drive-thru to take your adult beverage to go. However, some residents aren't raising their glass to this idea.

'Off the Clock' is the first of its kind in the town. And residents are voicing their concerns online, like some saying the town doesn't need another bar, or that the location is too dangerous.

However, the managers, like Lukas Harmon, beg to differ with the opposition. They say there are misconceptions. The newly renovated bar and drive-thru is located off F.M. 725, which is a narrow stretch of a highway that is close to two lakes. Residents say at times traffic can get heavy.

A resident wrote online saying people already don't pay attention on that road, so add a little extra alcohol to that she says, 'yeah, no.'

But, here is how it works: the place doesn't serve liquor. All of its products are wine-based, or beer. You can enjoy a drink inside, but of course the real-talker is its drive-thru. You can pull-up and order an adult beverage. The workers will check every ID to make sure they're of age, and the alcoholic drink is in a sealed cup, which is the key.

"Some misconceptions are, are some people drinking and driving," Harmon said. "Well, we don't condone driving and driving. We follow all state and local laws. We back law enforcement 100 percent. So, if you do at any time or open the container that is on our customer, then you can and will go to jail, and you should," Harmon said.

Harmon said at no times an open container is passed through the window. He said it really isn't any different than going to a nearby gas station to get your favorite adult drink, except this time you don't have to get out of your car.

He said in Texas, you can't carry liquor with a drive-thru, which is why you won't find any at the location. The managers says it is more of a family-friendly place that is non-smoking.

