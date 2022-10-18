New $1.2 million Chick-fil-A location coming to Cibolo

The new restaurant is set to open in December of 2023, according to the TDLR filing.

CIBOLO, Texas — Folks in the northeast part of the San Antonio area will soon be able to "eat mor chikin."

A new Chick-fil-A location is coming soon to Cibolo and Guadalupe County, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The filing says the new construction project will cost about $1.2 million to be privately funded on private lands.

The new Chick-fil-A location will be at Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road in Cibolo.

The filing said the construction will be for a quick-service restaurant with a drive-through and stand-alone canopies. It will be about 4,876 square feet in size.

The new restaurant is set to open in December of 2023, according to the filing.

