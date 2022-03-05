Nestle Toll House Café in Culebra Commons permanently closing

The owner said the last two years have been tough on the business forcing it to close.

SAN ANTONIO — The Nestle Toll House Café by Chip in Culebra Commons closed its doors permanently on Monday after facing several issues over the last two years.

Sherryl Ramirez, the owner of the café said the business marked its 4 year anniversary on April 22 and announced a cookie promotion that's now over. Ramirez then announced the business would be closing its doors for the final time May 2.

She said due to the increased cost of goods in the last two years, decreased sales and lack of supply chain, the business suffered and will the be shutting its doors.

"I wanted to thank you all for all of your support and I pray all of God's blessings on you," Ramirez said.