NEISD to welcome 'a few thousand more' students back into classrooms on Monday

San Antonio city leaders say another coronavirus surge may be on the horizon but that's not stopping North East ISD from welcoming more students back into the classroom.

On Monday, any NEISD student that wants to physically be back in a classroom can do so.

As of right now, district leaders say about 24,000 of the 60,000 students enrolled, are on campuses already.

District officials told KENS 5 they expect, "a few thousand more" to arrive back in school come Monday.

Officials say about 45% of students want to be back at school right now which means more than half have opted to continue virtual learning.

In a recent message to parents, the Superintendent stated less than 1% of staff and 1% of students have tested positive since August, which is why he says they're prepared to welcome more.

"The drop of covid cases in Bexar County and the improving positive rate plus the success of our health protocols demonstrates we are ready to welcome those students requesting in-person learning," Superintendent Sean Maika, said in the video message.

Now since that message, San Antonio has seen a slight increase in cases and positivity rate but district officials say they are confident they can welcome back more students in a safe manner.

Students still have to wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing in the classroom as well as the school bus.