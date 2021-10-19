NEISD Softball Coach steps up to help with districts bus driver shortage

“Understand that you have to help people and when you do that it all comes back to you at some point in time,” Coach Alfaro said.

SAN ANTONIO — In sports it’s all about teamwork.

“You have to be a team player no matter what you do,” Mac Arthur Head Softball Coach Anthony Alfaro said.

It’s something Coach Alfaro tries to teach his player.

When North East ISD found itself needing people to step up due to a shortage of bus drivers, Coach Alfaro and the Mac Arthur Head Soccer Coach CJ Morrison decided to lead by example.

“We all drive. We are have CDL’s and we drive our kids to schools, to games, and whatever the case may be. But our district was in sort of a bind, and our athletic director called us in and said hey we need some help,” Coach Alfaro said.

During his offseason the coach and teacher picked up an after-school bus route to help get kids home from school.

He says with a position like his, it’s important to be a person of many talents.

“If you can’t wear different hats, this is a job you’re going to have problems doing,” Coach Alfaro said.

A job Coach Alfaro says extends far beyond the softball field.