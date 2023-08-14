NEISD school leaders say they are focusing on safety as students head back to school

The district is welcoming back over 60,000 kids to the classroom.

SAN ANTONIO — School is back in session Monday morning for thousands of students in our area, including the North East ISD, where they are welcoming back close to 60,000 kids.

School leaders tell us safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom and parents should know the district has a robust security plan in place.

Recently, school officials shared with us what that looks like in North East ISD. Like many other districts, NEISD has its own police force made up of 70 officer positions.

These patrols work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and under the guidance of a former secret service agent who the district hired last year.

New for this year are dozens of safety specialists, which the district is hiring in accordance with Texas House Bill 3.

This legislation requires that an armed security officer is present at each campus. These specialists will patrol school grounds, making sure doors are locked, ensure cameras are operational, fencing is secure and the safety drills are done.

It’s unclear how many the district has hired at this point but they are actively hiring for this role.

As for safety on the first day back, especially on elementary school campuses like Windcrest, only parents of PRE-K and kinder students will be allowed to walk their child to class.

You will need to bring a valid ID card to get on campus.

