NEISD magnet school director accused of inappropriate behavior with a student

SAN ANTONIO — The director of the Engineering & Technologies Academy in the North East Independent School District has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.

The district confirmed to KENS 5 that officials were made aware of the allegations against Robert Lozano for "inappropriate touching of a minor."

The district said they are "moving forward with the termination process."

The San Antonio Police Department and the Converse Police Department are handling the case, but no arrest has been made and no charges have been filed.

The Engineering & Technologies Academy is a magnet program on the campus of Roosevelt High School.

NEISD was made aware that allegations were made against the ETA Director for the inappropriate touching of a minor. SAPD and Converse PD are handling the case. The District is moving forward with the termination process.