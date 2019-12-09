SAN ANTONIO — According to a letter from Tejeda Principal Martha Reyes, a student was walking to school when he was approached by a man trying to give him a ride.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at the intersection of Sable Creek and Sable Bend in Evans Ranch near the Stone Oak area.

North East Independent School District Police and San Antonio Police were notified of the situation. Authorities said the man was in his 40s or 50s, driving a black Toyota truck.

"Safety is our number one concern for students. Administrators, teachers and our NEPD officers will continue to be visible and monitor students in the morning and afternoon," said Reyes.

Some safety tips provided by administration include:

Stay with a group when walking to and/or from home

Be cautious of adults asking for help

If approached by a person offering rides, walk away

Never get in a car with anyone unless your parent/guardian knows about it first

Make sure that parents are familiar with the route that students take

Know where to go for help

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult and/or NEPD and SAPD

If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the school at (210) 356-5600.