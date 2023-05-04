NEISD middle school student reports stranger asked for sexual favors on her way to school

The student reportedly got into his car after he told her he knew family members of hers.

SAN ANTONIO — Administrators in NEISD are reminding parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of getting into cars with strangers after a female middle school student was asked for sexual favors on her way to school after getting into a stranger's car.

Eisenhower Middle School principal Jason Herrera sent out a letter to parents on Monday about the incident.

The student said that while she was walking to school on Monday, a man slowed down his car and asked her to get inside of it. She said no multiple times, then got in after he told her he knew one of her family members.

This happened on Patricia Drive near Churchill High School.

She told school staff that while she was in his car, he asked her for sexual favors. She refused, but was shaken up by the incident. She reported it to school officials as soon as she arrived at her school.

The man is described as being in his late teens or early 20s. He was driving a white, 4-door sedan.

North East Police Department and San Antonio Police are investigating the incident.

Read the letter here:

Dear Eisenhower Parents/Guardians:

I want to let you know about a situation I was informed about this morning. I want to make sure you have accurate information and an opportunity to speak with your child(ren) about this.

A student reported that while she was walking to school this morning, a man slowed his car down and kept asking her to get in. She said no several times, but he was persistent and told her he knew one of her family members. The student got into the car around Patricia Dr. near the Churchill High School baseball fields and the man drove her to school. Thankfully she is safe, however, while she was in the car the man asked her for a sexual favor. She refused, but was obviously shaken up. We applaud her for reporting this as soon as she arrived at school.

We are in contact with the North East Police Department (NEPD) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). We are also in contact with the student's family.

There is a limited description of the man in the vehicle, but the student believes he was in his late teens or 20's and was either White or Hispanic. His vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan.

I want you to have this information to help better protect your family. Please take this time to talk with your child about stranger danger, especially as they are walking to and from school. It may be helpful for you to review the safety rules below with your child.

Stay with a group and walk in pairs when walking to and from school/home.

Never walk alone. If approached by a stranger, walk away and tell an adult.

If walking home and you have a problem, come back to school and we will call your parent/guardian.

Make sure your parent/guardian knows the route that you take home and have a plan with your parent/guardian if you have a problem walking to or from school.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult.

If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at 210-356-3500.

Sincerely,

Jason Herrera

Eisenhower Principal

