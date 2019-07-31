SAN ANTONIO — If you’re interested in becoming a school bus driver, but have never been behind the wheel of a bus, North East ISD says you’re still welcome to apply.

The school district will hold a unique event on Saturday, August 3 for applicants. You might call it the most hands-on job fair you’ve ever seen.

Under the supervision of a certified trainer, prospective drivers will have the opportunity to sit behind the wheel and discover what it’s like to drive a school bus. It’s happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Blossom Athletic Center Parking Lot, on the corner of Jones-Maltsberger Road & Starcrest Drive.

For more information on the benefits of being a bus driver, visit the NEISD website.

