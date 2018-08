San Antonio — Northeast Independent School District needs more bus drivers.

The district is hosting a recruiting event on Wednesday at the Blossom Athletic Center on the north side from 11 am to 1 pm.

You must be 21 years or older.

Blossom Athletic Center is located at 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road, San Antonio, TX 78216.

School starts for NEISD on August 27.

