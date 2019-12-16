SAN ANTONIO — Parents of students at some North East ISD schools have been told to expect delays of about 45 minutes in the bus schedule, the district said Monday.

According to a post on the NEISD Facebook page, some buses broke down after they were filled with gas that was contaminated. It happened during a refueling of the buses Monday morning using gas from a distributor.

Replacement buses have been sent to Oak Meadow, Dellview, Larkspur, Ridgeview, Harmony Hills and Jackson-Keller, the district said.

Delays are expected to be about 45 minutes.

