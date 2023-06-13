NEISD approves largest raise for staff in more than two decades

The nearly $35 million compensation package includes a one-time retention supplement and will impact all eligible employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Teachers, counselors and other staff in the North East Independent School District will see more money in their paychecks in the coming year.

The North East ISD Board of Trustees approved the largest salary increase for staff in more than 20 years, according to a press release.

The compensation package will include a one-time retention supplement and will impact all eligible employees, including teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses.

Returning teachers and librarians will receive pay adjustments based on their years of experience and a "salary more in line with market comparison data," thepress release stated.

Bus drivers, custodians, general education and special education assistants, and nurses will also receive targeted adjustments.

“We’re looking for ways to offset the inflation that is impacting everyone," said Dr. Sean Maika, NEISD Superintendent of Schools. "I want to pay our folks. We’re trying to give what we can back to employees.”

Officials with the district said eligible hourly employees will receive a 6% increase and all eligible professional employees will get a 4% increase. All eligible employees will also receive a 2% retention incentive in November 2023 as part of the compensation package. This will be funded through ESSER funding.



The state legislature hasn't voted to increase funding for school districts, so the compensation initiative will need to be offset by cost savings throughout the District over the next several years.

Programs, practices and procedures will be analyzed for efficiency and effectiveness in alignment with the Balanced District Scorecard.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.