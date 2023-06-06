North East ISD partnering with NASA to help students study space

The partnership will benefit students in their new Space and Engineering Technologies Academy (SETA).

SAN ANTONIO — Students in the North East Independent School District will have a chance to study space, the final frontier, thanks to a new partnership with NASA.

North East ISD and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officially signed a Space Act Agreement forming a partnership which will benefit students in their new Space and Engineering Technologies Academy (SETA).

This is only the second time in history that NASA has formed a Space Act Agreement with a school district.

"As part of this agreement, NASA will provide an onsite employee who will work closely with Krueger Middle School and Roosevelt High School to incorporate NASA curriculum, experiences and opportunities," said NEISD in a statement. "These experts will bring industry expertise and real-world learning experiences to our campuses."

SETA will launch with 6th and 9th grade classes at Krueger Middle School and Roosevelt High School starting in the 2023-24 school year and grow into a comprehensive program for grades 6 through 12.

Students from all across the San Antonio area can apply now by visiting neisd.net/magnetprograms.

Courses will be centered around the aerospace industry in the fields of aerospace engineering, aviation technology, computer science, and manufacturing.

