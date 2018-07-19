North East ISD has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines. Each school cafeteria and the School Nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

Starting on July 24, 2018, NEISD will begin distributing notices to the households of the children in the District about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at the School Nutrition Office, 3623 Highpoint Street, San Antonio, Texas or online at https://www.neisd.net/Page/295.

During the 2018-2019 school year, 23 NEISD elementary schools and 1 middle school qualify to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program. This means that every student enrolled in those schools will receive free breakfast and lunch, without the need to fill out an application.

These schools are: Camelot, Clear Spring, Colonials Hills, Dellview, East Terrell Hills, El Dorado, Fox Run, Harmony Hills, Jackson-Keller, Larkspur, Montgomery, Northern Hills, Oak Grove, Olmos, Regency Place, Ridgeview, Serna, Stahl, Walzem, West Avenue, Wilshire, Windcrest and Woodstone elementary schools, as well as Nimitz Middle School.

Families with children enrolled at other NEISD campuses must complete an application. Children can receive free or reduced-price meals if a household’s gross income is within limits described in the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.

