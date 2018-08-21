As the San Antonio Fire Department investigates the cause of a blaze that killed one woman and sent two people to the hospital, neighbors say they are mourning her loss, hoping for the best for the injured and thankful to firefighters for the action they took during a dangerous time.

Mwamini Katashi lives in the Ashler Oaks Apartments on Parkdale near I-10 and Wurzbach. She says she left to get diapers Monday night and came face to face with flames. Her family evacuated and were quickly moved by fire crews working to rescue people still inside.

"They went inside and took the guy out and sat him down and he was looking for his son, so he had to go back in and see where his son was. But the fire was a lot so we didn't know if the son made it," Katashi said.

SAFD's Chief Hood says heavy flames and thick smoke covered the building, leaving it "structurally unstable." Katashi says she's glad it didn't spread further. She is thinking of the people affected, and thankful to the fire crews that risked their lives to save others.

"It's not everyone that can do that. It's really a good heart of helping people," Katashi said. "Because the fire was really so much, it was so much."

The name of the woman who passed away in the fire has not yet been released.

