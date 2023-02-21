'It terrifies me' | Neighbors speak out after a child was injured in a shooting that may have been gang-related

A 13-year-old girl was injured and an 18-year-old was killed, and residents say more needs to be done to protect children in the area from gang violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Gangs are targeting teenagers and threatening public safety at San Antonio’s largest public housing community.

On Sunday, police responded to a shooting at Alazán-Apache Courts. It happened just before 5 p.m. According to investigators, witnesses saw a white sedan pull up to an apartment complex. Two men reportedly got out and started an argument with people at the complex. That’s when things turned violent, police say, with both groups exchanging gunfire.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest and killed. A 13-year-old girl, who was at a nearby playground, was caught in the crossfire. Police say she was shot in the leg, but is in stable condition.

“There’s too many young kids around here that are being involved in that crossfire where they are not even gang-affiliated,” said a woman, who asked us to protect her identity because she fears retaliation.

She told KENS 5 her children have been approached by young gang members.

“They are calling children to the cars and asking them, 'Do you they know so-and-so?'” the woman said.

The mother believes teenagers are trying to ‘prove’ themselves by starting fights with other suspected gang members.

Neighbors say there are constant shootings. Stay bullets often hit vehicles and apartments. One bullet entered a home just feet from where kids were sleeping.

Another woman says more lights need to be installed at Alazán-Apache Courts. She would like to see regular police patrols and additional community centers.

Most of all, she says parents need to step up.

"It starts in the home,” said the second woman. “If you’re not involved in your children’s lives, then they are going to look to the streets to be their family.”

At a public safety meeting on Monday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers are going into 'high crime' neighborhoods and sitting in squad cars with flashing lights. He says officers are focusing on apartment complexes, which seem to be a magnet for this kind of activity.

“The sell from the criminologist at UTSA who came up with this plan is that it’s evidence-based,” said McManus. “It has been proven to be effective in other cities where it’s been implemented.”