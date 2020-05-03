SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors rushed to the aid of a woman who was trapped by the flames of a raging house fire.

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on Kate Schenck Avenue on the city's southeast side.

Juan Morales said his wife woke him up frantically, saying there was a house fire across the street.

The homeowner, who is an elderly woman, was in her backyard, pinned between the home on fire and the enclosed fence, Morales said.

Morales said he and his wife helped the woman over the fence and into safety. The San Antonio Fire Department said no one was injured. The cause of the fire was not reported.