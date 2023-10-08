'It was traumatizing' Neighbors react into man found dead between two mobile homes

20-year-old Martin Jaquez-Martinez was found shot in the head Saturday morning in the Woodlake Trails neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to help them solve a murder case on the northeast side.

His family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral.

Detectives have yet to figure out who shot the young man and why.

People living in the neighborhood said they were shocked to hear about the shooting. Victor Coralin lives in the mobile home where Jaquez-Martinez’s body was found lying next to.

He said he was out of town this weekend, but his neighbors called him right away.

“It was traumatizing because you know it’s right next to my house,” Coralin said.

Coralin described Woodlake Trails as a tight-knit community that has always felt safe.

“This is a really quiet area, don’t have any issues so for my neighbor to call me and tell me that information, is really shocking,” Coralin said.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint when the shooting happened. They said one witness heard a gunshot around 11:30 Friday night. Another witness had surveillance video that does not capture the shooting but captures what appears to be a gunshot around six Saturday morning.

“Sometime between 11:30 to 6 in the morning, we believe this young man was shot in the head,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Deputies were able to find Jaquez-Martinez’s 2022 white Toyota Tacoma at a school nearby. They are hoping someone caught the truck driving off.

Patricia Vasquez lives around the corner from the crime scene. She said she has already reviewed her footage.

“We actually checked our camera to see if it picked up anything, any sound or anything but we didn’t see anything,” Vasquez said.

Coralin did not have a camera set up, which he said he now regrets.

“I went on immediately and got some lights so I can put up on this side of the house and also some cameras,” Coralin said.

He said he prays investigators are able to catch whoever killed the young man.

“I’m hoping for the family that they get some peace," Coralin said.