"I was just lost," Daniel Castillo said. "I had no idea how to react to this. It's just ridiculous."

Three words left Castillo hurt and longing for answers: "English speaking only."

It was a requirement listed to rent a home in a family-friendly Olmos Park neighborhood. Daniel's parents live down the street, and saw it listed on a flyer advertising the home for rent.

"The city itself is just a heavily populated Hispanic area, and to see that on a flyer I was just lost...dumbfounded. I didn't understand it," Castillo said.

Several other neighbors on the street didn't understand either, saying the restriction felt racist.

"Spanish people can pay rent too, just as anyone else can," one person said.

While the request is not necessarily ethical, it is legal, said Marty Hutchinson of San Antonio Board of Realtors. If the homeowner is only renting out a couple of units, they technically can screen future tenants like this.

"If this is a mom and pop situation where they are not exceeding four units, they can probably get away with it," Hutchinson said. "It's not saying there's discriminating, but it's on the verge of it."

The house in question has been taken off the market, and no more flyers have been distributed. But Daniel still wants answers.

"I'm just trying to get to the bottom of this," he said. "Whether they're trying to do it maliciously, or it was something to help them out. I'd just like to see if they have an explanation."

An attempt was made to reach out to the homeowner.

