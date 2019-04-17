SAN ANTONIO — Only ash remains in the lot where a fire burned for more than an hour Tuesday evening. Police say a domestic violence suspect set fire to his own home after beating his wife, threatening officers and shooting his neighbor.

Neighbors are coming to terms with learning a domestic violence incident started the dangerous string of events.

"I hope the family that was involved in that finds peace on it and my condolences to the family they lost, as well, 'cause it's a sad situation, and to use guns like that- violence- it's sad," said neighbor Edna Machado.

San Antonio Police records show 16 calls to the home dating back to the beginning of 2016.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet released the names of the suspect and neighbor who died. It has confirmed that one was a 57-year-old man, and the other was 60.

