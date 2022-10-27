Neighbors met with city leader's to decide how to invest money for Cassiano Park

Located in the heart of the west side, neighbors got together to brainstorm with city leaders about what they want to see in their new and improved park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Now that voters have approved a record setting bond package, it's time to decide exactly how to invest the money.

At Cassiano Park in the heart of the west side, neighbors got together to brainstorm with city leaders about what they want to see in their new and improved park.

District 5's Teri Castillo said the park will get upgrades because neighbors worked together to convince the bond committee that their park was overdue for a facelift.

"Whatever you envision at this park, these public input meetings are an opportunity for you to tell us how you envision your public dollars working," said Teri Castillo, District 5.

They will be seeing almost four million dollars in improvements at Cassiano.

Ideas they're considering include a splash pad and other recreational and art upgrades.

If you can't show up to one of these sessions in person, visit the city's input website.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.