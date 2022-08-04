Neighbors issue a call to action after two murders in 8 days on the east side

Police say approximately 75 shell casings were recovered in the street in front of the home, that were of several different calibers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The door is kicked in, the windows are shattered, the walls are pockmarked with holes and the concrete steps have gaping bullet holes at a home in the 300 block of Belmont in east San Antonio.

They are the visible reminders of an attack early Friday morning that killed a 66-year-old man and left a 52-year-old woman with multiple bullet wounds. San Antonio Police say an 18-year-old man walking down the street nearby was shot in the hip.

Police say approximately 75 shell casings were recovered in the street in front of the home, that were of several different calibers.

Witnesses told police there are several surveillance cameras pointed in the street that may have captured the attack, but police have not released any information about possible suspects or a vehicle.

This attack followed another shooting March 31 about one mile away on Hays Street that killed 19-year-old Avanti Boyce as he tried to run from his assailant.

The two deadly confrontations prompted one east San Antonio community volunteer to issue a call for action Friday night.

Bennie Price is a home grown activist who runs Big Mama's Safe House in the neighborhood.

He invited leaders from other area groups to meet at a community center just a few yards away from where Boyce died.

At the conclusion of the event, Price said "This is our first community meeting and I think it went well. We have a community that says they agree that they will work together to be a bigger force in this community that's having a lot of crime problems."

Charles Sattiewhite of San Antonio Rising Stars agreed, saying he is glad Price took the first step.

"A lot of times we stay in our own lane, you know? But this is the start of a seed that has been planted," Sattiewhite said.

Sattiewhite said establishing a basketball league and giving local youngsters positive choices is a must.

"We have to start planting seeds in these kids because right now what's been planted in them needs to be dug up and it needs to be replaced with something positive," Sattiewhite said.

Price said the time for talking has passed and he is focused on action with his partners.

"We asked can you be in this community at least once a month? If we get three organizations to be present we are already doing major work," Price said.

Price said he hopes others will join the effort.

"We want to be able to bring more resources near the people to where they can really benefit from them," Price said.

Price said as the effort takes off, he hopes they will have the capacity to provide mentoring at nearby schools.

"Without excuses, I'm saying that the gangs and the gun violence has to stop," Price said.

Sattiewhite said "We will point them in the right direction and by the time we let them go they will already have enough life skills and management to go forward and stand on their own and make right decisions."

In the meantime, San Antonio Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the man they claim killed Boyce. Police say Vernon "Keno" Dixon is a documented gang member who frequents both east and west San Antonio. Anyone with information about his location is urged to call the SAPD Homicide division at 210-207-7635.