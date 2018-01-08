It's been four weeks since police found a baby's body inside a trunk at a west side home during a drug raid, but still the identity of the child is still unknown and no arrests have been made.

It was back on July 3, when deputies were executing a narcotics search warrant and found the desiccated remains of a baby inside a trunk in what Bexar County deputies called a "drug house" on the 7900 block of Bronco Lane.

All 12 people inside the home at the time were taken into custody, but then released later that night.

Neighbors claim they have since been threatened by the people living in the house.

Janet Geaslin lives just across the street and her ex-husband owns the house. She said he has been trying to kick out the tenants for months and bulldoze down the house.

"Their drugs are more important than a baby's life and that's what's bothering all of us," Geaslin said. "It's not so much what's going on in the house because we want it gone, but what happened to that baby is unbelievable."

Neighbors have called police to that house multiple times over the years. According to SAPD, police were called out on a disturbance call on Monday.

According to Bexar County Sheriff's Office, as of Tuesday afternoon there is 'nothing new to report at this time.' However, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call (210) 335-6070.

Pamela Allen with Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach is still in close contact with local law enforcement regarding the investigation. Her nonprofit is still planning to give the unidentified baby a proper burial.

"Our law enforcement has to do their job and they want to investigate and make sure that if criminal charges have to be brought up that they are going to be very specific," Allen said.

She said it's typical for investigations to take months before solid leads and answers can be released.

"They [neighbors] feel like their voices are not being heard and with an extreme situation with a baby's remains being found they want some answers. They are so frustrated and I don't blame them," Allen said. "We just need to come together and wait and see what type of outcome, and when the time comes, we will be able to lay this baby to rest."

© 2018 KENS