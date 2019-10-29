SAN ANTONIO — There were two sewage spills in six days on Holbrook Road where a San Antonio Water System Project has been going on since 2017.

The first spill happened on October 20. A viewer sent in video of brown, dirty water flowing down the street. SAWS Communication Manager Anne Hayden said the problem appeared to be with the equipment. Hayden said the second spill happened on Oct. 25 after a night of heavy rainfall.

It's added frustration for Jo Ann Rivera, the owner of Victoria's Black Swan Inn on Holbrook Road. She said the project has cost her money since it started.

"Business is almost nonexistent. All those weddings, all those social events are gone," Rivera said. "We used to do two weddings a month, sometimes three or four. Now I have had zero weddings."

The few events she has hosted lately led to bad reviews.

"It's devastating on so many levels," Rivera said. "I read reviews on Google and things like that and people will talk about, 'oh it smells like sewage, oh it's a war zone to get there.'"

Rivera said there have been more spills than what's been reported. "It's catastrophic, as far as what this project has done," Rivera said.

Hayden said the mishap on Oct. 25th should be the last. She said crews have completed Segment 1 of the project, which was put on line Monday. This completes the section from Fort Sam to Rittiman, which is adjacent to Rivera's business.

She said Segment 2, which extends from Rittiman to north of Loop 410, will be completed early next year.

Hayden added that the completion of Segment 1 will help stop spills along this segment, but they will not completely stop on the eastern section until Segment 2 is put on line in about eight months.

In the meantime, SAWS has set up signs that warn people to stay away from Holbrook Road since raw sewage can make you sick.

Rivera said she's sick of the mess this project has left her to deal with.

"It's heartbreaking, because I feel like I'm on the verge of bankruptcy," Rivera said.

SAWS reported both spills to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). TCEQ will monitor clean up at each site.

