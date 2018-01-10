KIRBY, Texas — Kirby Police said a suspect in a daring daytime burglary has taunted them on social media after a home security camera captured the gloved man approaching a home with bolt cutters.

The video causing the commotion has been posted on a relatively new app called "Neighbors."

On a quiet cul-de-sac in Kirby, back in late August, a Ring home security camera captured images of a man, who was wearing gloves, get out of a dark-colored truck with no visible front license plate.

The man can be seen grabbing a pair of bolt cutters from the bed of the truck and then approaching the home.

When the homeowner questioned the suspicious man by using the security system's interactive speaker, the man left the area.

The homeowners said they recognized the man because he had been seen on camera once before, as he rang their doorbell and prowled around the homes of nearby neighbors.

Kirby Police posted images from a camera mounted over the driveway of the home on their Facebook page.

They said they did not expect what happened next.

Police said a man, claiming to be that suspect, responded to their post, taunting police.

The man posted "Are you still looking for me?" and made other remarks about the investigation, but then refused to meet with police.

Sgt. Michael Alonzo, from Kirby Police, said “We have a pretty tight community here in Kirby. People were responding and lo and behold, we had the alleged suspect respond also.”

Alonzo said even though the man committed no crime, investigators would like to speak with him.

“We just want to find out what he was doing there,” Alonzo said, adding "We reached out to him. So far he hasn't reached out back to us.”

The video of the incident was shared with a free app, sponsored by Ring, the company that sells the cameras.

The app is called Neighbors, and anyone can access the data, without purchasing a camera.

Alonzo said, "You can just join, which is really cool because if you don't have the money or you don't the resources or technology to get that information, you can just join and be part of the group, without having any input whatsoever."

Alonzo said the app is a very valuable weapon in the war on crime because it allows people to see what's going on, in their immediate area, in real time.

"It's very, very cool. It allows people to be one step ahead of these guys. It allows us, in turn, to be one step ahead of the bad guy," Alonzo said.

Alonzo said his department is recommending the program.

“As far as Neighbors, they can watch each others’ backs. If the bad guy knows that this community is part of that, they're going to be less apt to commit crimes in our community and that's all we want. We want our cities, our houses, to feel safer at home. At the end of the day, it's a win for that,” Alonzo said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has joined the Neighbors app to reduce crime in neighborhoods.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Neighbors network has millions of users nationwide and it has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries and keeping neighbors safe.

The Neighbors app is free.

