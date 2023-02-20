Neighbors alerted homeowner of fire that quickly spread through home in northwest Bexar County

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

HELOTES, Texas — Bexar County fire crews were called out to a house fire that witnesses reported could be seen from over a mile away in Helotes.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a 2-story home on Springcroft Court in far northwest Bexar County.

Fire officials say the people living in the home were alerted of the fire by a neighbor, which quickly spread from the porch to the walls and then the attic.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but fire officials are on the scene to investigate it.

The family sheltered at a neighbor's home while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

No word on the amount of damages caused by the fire.

