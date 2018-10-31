BOERNE — The recipe for Boerne’s charm is not complete without its cuisine. For those who live in the Hill Country gem, their restaurants are a part of the goulash that makes them special.

Neighborhood Eats is having a block party in Boerne on Thursday night at East San Antonio Avenue from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

We learned more about some of the town's most popular eatieries.

Keith Moore and his wife stirred the pot when they opened the Dodging Duck Brewhaus in August 2002.

“One day we were driving through Boerne---and we have moved here,” Moore said. “And decided the only thing missing from the town is good beer.”

They converted a home at 402 River Rd into a place where the beer is brewed on the premises. The menu is eclectic. A patron can order anything from antelope to vegan options. Duck, by the way, is not an offering.

The Dodging Duck Brewhaus name is a nod to the cavalier ducks of River Rd. Drive, walk or cycle through the area and it will all make sense very quickly.

Moore served Neighborhood Eats his “Beyond burger.” It’s a planted based burger with beet juice cooked in it. The vegan burger comes with freshly cooked potato chips.

The burger is a sensational treat even meat lovers will like. The chips are good too. ¡Qué Rico!

A block over foodies can find Little Gretel. Chef Denise Mazal built the restaurant at 512 River Rd. Mazal leased the space out until 2008. She started serving Central European cuisine.

“We represent the Czech, the Bohemia, Germany, Austria and Hungary,” Mazal said.

Mazal has been in the kitchen since childhood. Her mother was a chef which is likely why she has such passion for cooking. Every dish is cooked from scratch.

The chef provided Neighborhood Eats with a fantastic plate of Rahm schnitzel, spätzle and braised red cabbage.

In the heart of Boerne is the most unique mix-use space at 210 N. Main. The Dienger Trading Company is part boutique, upscale bakery, bistro and event space. The building has a rich history existing as everything from a general store to a local library. It’s the owners whose vision for multiplicity that appears to be the right read for customers.

“They just wanted to combine everything under one roof and get right here in the heart of Boerne,” Leslie Strodtman said.

The Dienger Trading Company operations manager sat Neighborhood Eats down to sample an item coming to their menu very soon. It’s called the Bourbon apple pie wrap: Grilled chicken, bacon, brie arugula and spicy apple jam.

It’s a delicious blend of sweet and the slight salt of the bacon. Great lunch option!

Main Street is also home to the Cypress Grille. Chef Paul Thompson opened the casual dining restaurant in 2006. The cypress furniture gives the 170 S Main street space an upscale elegance.

“I wanted to do something here in Boerne,” He said.

Neighborhood Eats couldn’t chew on the wood so Thompson selected his Buffalo burger for me to eat.

The burger comes to the table with a wow factor. It’s a grilled bison patty topped with Applewood bacon, cheese, fried onions and the trimmings. The burger comes with a basket of garlic herb fries. ¡Qué Rico!

Rachel Wilson had a vision when she opened SmallCakes Cupcakery and Creamery even if no one else saw it. The military wife and mother knew she wanted spot to serve sweet joy.

“I fell in love with the cupcakes and thought this would be a simple way to make people happy,” She said.

Wilson converted an old auto shop into a business focusing on cupcakes, ice cream and combinations of the two. She also added wine and beer to the menu.

“We bake fresh every single day and make our ice cream,” Wilson said. “Our ice cream is delicious.”

Neighborhood Eats got to sample the number one cupcake on the menu. It’s called the wedding cake cupcake: Almond cake and almond buttercream with pearl-like sprinkles. Delicious!

Just as sweet is her pumpkin spice cake shake.

