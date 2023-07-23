Neighborhood dispute may have led to shooting on the north side, police say

San Antonio police said around 2:15 a.m., a man riding his bike went to a home off the 100 block of Greenhill Pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A neighborhood dispute may have led to a shooting early Sunday morning on the north side.

San Antonio police said around 2:15 a.m., a man riding his bike went to a home off the 100 block of Greenhill Pass. The homeowner reportedly told the man to leave multiple times, but the alleged intruder ignored those demands.

That's when police say the homeowner grabbed a shotgun and shot the other man once.

The homeowner was taken into questioning. There is no word yet if he will face charges. There is also no word on the condition of the man who was shot.

The police sergeant on the scene said the two neighbors had been having problems.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.