BEXAR COUNTY — A house fire at a home in west Bexar County sent a woman to the hospital with burn injuries on Tuesday morning, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The fire was reported in the 11300 block of Bald Mountain.

Neighbors saw the garage engulfed in flames before one of them went inside to wake the sleeping woman and pull her out.

When fire crews arrived they found the woman laying out in front of her home. She was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Investigators said the home appeared to be vacant and that the woman could have just been moving in or moving out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KENS