Neighbor found man dead from gunshot wound, police say

A man was found dead in his apartment overnight after his neighbor heard a gunshot and went to investigate.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in his apartment.

Police were called to apartments located at Glendora Avenue and Tallulah Drive on the northeast side of town around 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, a neighbor told them she heard a gunshot and left her apartment to check and see what happened. The door to her neighbor's apartment was slightly open and she looked inside and saw the victim laying on the floor. She did not go inside, but called police to investigate.

The neighbor told police she didn't witness the shooting, only heard the gunshot. Police say the man, who is in his 30s, was dead at the scene.

Officials say there were no other witnesses and no weapon was found at the scene. Police will be investigating.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.