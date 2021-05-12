Need gifts for the holidays? SA Local Market has you covered

San Antonio has a bunch of local markets so people can support small businesses.

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic has no doubt had a big impact on the "shop local" movement. San Antonio has a bunch of local markets going on to support area businesses.

This holiday season, there are plenty of opportunities to visit pop-up Mercado's.

Cat Contreras-Sanchez is one of the organizers of SA Local Market. She started this idea with her friend Cristina Martinez about seven years ago.

"It has just grown from there," she said. And now we are popping-up every month. We realized that we could do really good markets for makers and artists because a lot of the markets were being organized by event organizers and not people that were vendors."

Contreras-Sanchez also owns BarbacoApparel. And as the holidays are near, now is the time to shop local.

"There are just so many new vendors now because they lost their job because they got furloughed," she said. "So, they had to make it work and pivot and find something else to do. So, we are excited to give them a space to be able to pop up and make a living."

These markets bring so many businesses to one place.

"It is artists. We have sweet treats. We have food, gifts. Everything is very San Antonio," she said.

