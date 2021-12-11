x
Need a ride? VIA offering free rides Friday through ride-sharing program

SAN ANTONIO — If you need a ride on Friday, VIA Metropolitan Transit has you covered.

The organization is giving free rides all day Friday through their on demand Via Link service.

The ride-sharing program now covers the northwest side and the UTSA campus. VIA Link already has two other zones -- northeast and Sandy Oaks.

So, here's how it works:

  • Book a trip using the VIA app, online portal or by phone
  • You'll be picked up, usually within 10 to 20 minutes of booking
  • You can travel anywhere in the zone
  • You'll pay the same fares as regular bus service

