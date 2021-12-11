Need a ride? VIA offering free rides Friday through ride-sharing program

The organization is giving free rides all day Friday through their on demand Via Link service.

SAN ANTONIO — If you need a ride on Friday, VIA Metropolitan Transit has you covered.

The ride-sharing program now covers the northwest side and the UTSA campus. VIA Link already has two other zones -- northeast and Sandy Oaks.

So, here's how it works:

Book a trip using the VIA app, online portal or by phone

You'll be picked up, usually within 10 to 20 minutes of booking

You can travel anywhere in the zone

You'll pay the same fares as regular bus service