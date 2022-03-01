Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s a pop-up clinic in San Antonio

The clinic will be running for 11 hours in downtown to help get more people vaccinated. On Monday, a total of 11,000+ cases were reported in Bexar County for 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — One day after health authorities upgraded the local COVID-19 risk level back to the "severe" threshold, there’s a pop-up clinic being held for 11 hours on Tuesday - giving people a chance to get COVID-19 vaccinations. All you need to bring is your vaccination card if you’ve already received a vaccine, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vaccination and booster clinic runs from 6:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center located at 200 North Comal in downtown.

“As the COVID-19 infection rates continue to trend upwards in the community, the importance of mitigating the spread of the omicron variant remains a priority for public health at-large. The Centers for Disease Control recommends vaccinations for everyone ages 5 years old and older,” BCSO said in a news release. “Additionally, the importance of the community who is vaccinated to receive the COVID-19 booster shot is just as important to lessen the chances of contracting COVID-19, reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as to lessen any symptoms if you do contract COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are free and no appointment is needed.

A total of 11,528 new cases were reported across the first three days of 2022, according to Metro Health's coronavirus database.

Each day this year has seen more than 3,700 new cases, including 3,894 on Monday, which is more than any daily case total in 2021. Only once last year did our area record more than 3,000 new diagnoses in a single day.