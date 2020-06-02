SAN ANTONIO — Grandparents on a road trip from Nebraska say burglars cleared out their vehicle while parked outside a San Antonio restaurant Tuesday evening.

Robert and LaVella Farr said they drove into town to visit family in San Antonio this week. They stopped at a Longhorn Steakhouse for dinner off of San Pedro near 410.

"Went in sat down and ate," LaVella Farr said. "Sat and talked to my cousin for a while, and I'm so thankful because I had brought her a blanket that I had made for her and I took it into the restaurant for her to unwrap."

She said when they walked out, everything in their SUV was stolen, including her husband's medication, their clothes and gifts they just purchased for their grandchildren.

"(It) wasn't like I parked out in the dark where there were no lights."

Farr said they parked in front of the restaurant in a handicap parking spot, but unfortunately there were no cameras rolling and no one has reported that they saw anything.

"The only hope is to find that computer or the ipad or the camera," Farr said.

The pair are hoping some of their belongings will show up at a pawn shop or that police will be able to catch the suspects, before they continue their road trip.

"We thought someone would have seen something," Robert Farr said.

