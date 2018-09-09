As of 3:20 pm Sunday, 39 streets remained closed across northern Bexar County in the wake of heavy rainfall early Sunday morning.

The county listed the closures on the Bexar Flood website, which tracks current flood information and emergency road closures.

KENS 5 meteorologist Paul Mireles says the rainfall was expected to trail off Sunday afternoon. There was a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar County through 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

To view the full updated list of closures, click here.

San Antonio streets flood easily, so don't enter an area of standing water on the roadway. Turn around, don't drown!

