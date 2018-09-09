As of 11 am Monday, 28 streets remained closed across Bexar County in the wake of heavy rainfall throughout the weekend.

The county listed the closures on the Bexar Flood website, which tracks current flood information and emergency road closures.

KENS 5 meteorologist Paul Mireles says the rainfall is not going to relent this week. Chances for rain appear daily throughout the 7-day forecast.

To view the full updated list of closures, click here.

San Antonio streets flood easily, so don't enter an area of standing water on the roadway. Turn around, don't drown!

