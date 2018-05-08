SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect involved in the burglary of a building on July 15.

The incident happened at the Eye Deal Vision at 9822 Potranco Road just after 3 a.m.

Police said the unidentified suspect, who wore a hoodie to conceal his face, broke the glass door and allegedly took off with nearly 90 pairs of designer eyeglasses worth $19,400.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) and may choose to remain anonymous.

Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

