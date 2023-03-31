Giraffes Jack & Leia to welcome new calf at North Carolina Zoo

Jack and Leia, two giraffes at the North Carolina Zoo are expecting their first calf.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is expecting a new addition to its family.

This will be Leia's first baby.

Since giraffes are herd animals, the zoo anticipates that they might not be able to be seen on habitat. As Leia withdraws to prepare to give birth, they will gather around her in support.

