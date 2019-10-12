NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police Lieutenant was arrested Monday by the Texas Rangers on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

38-year-old Jacob Daniel Pullen was placed on administrative leave as of Nov. 14th, which is the day NBPD was notified by the Texas Rangers of their investigation, authorities told KENS 5.

Pullen was hired by NBPD in May of 2006.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.

