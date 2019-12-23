NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Two suspects have been charged with Capital Murder in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Samantha Miranda, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

On May 21, 2015 around 12:45 a.m., NBPD responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of I-35 South.

Police said Miranda had been shot multiple times and was deceased when they arrived. She wasn't far from home, either. She lived in the apartments one block away.

"Anytime she was upset...she liked to run or walk and get away to clear her head. I can only think that she was out taking a stroll then she was gone," said her mother Lilian Miranda.

On Dec. 3 of this year, detectives were able to arrest two suspects in Louisiana. They have been identified as 23-year-old Joseph Austin Jr. and 41-year-old De Hieu Nguyen. Both men are said to have been from Louisiana.

Police said the men attempted to rob Miranda and Austin was the actual shooter while De Nguyen was the getaway driver.

"There's people out there that know what happened to my daughter, who shot my daughter, and they're cowards," said Miranda.

Bond for each suspect has been set at $750,000.

