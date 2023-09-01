Nation's largest Hispanic chamber launches statewide coalition

The public launch took place at 10 a.m. on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

SAN ANTONIO — The nation's largest Hispanic chamber, the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, launched the Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Coalition on Monday.

The THCCC is comprised of nine Hispanic Chambers in Texas representing some of the largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Members range from Austin to Dallas and El Paso to Midland.

"The mission is to advocate for statewide policies that support the economic contributions and entrepreneurial spirit of Hispanic businesses and Hispanics in Business in Texas. This includes policies that are conducive to job creation, entrepreneurship, innovation, capital investment, small business growth, talent, and economic development," the press release says.

The coalition was formed in December of 2022.

“Hispanics are driving population and small business growth in Texas and in the U.S. but don’t have a voice at our State Capitol. The THCCC will provide a united voice for Hispanic businesses and Hispanics in businesses, “said Marina Gonzales.