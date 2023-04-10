National Taco Day deals going on in the San Antonio area

Celebrate National Taco Day with spicy savings on tacos around town.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab some salsa and get ready to celebrate National Taco Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Tacos are just about the perfect meal (or snack). Whether hard or soft shell, they’re quick, easy and everyone can create their own favorite style — from what’s inside (beef, chicken, seafood, etc.) to what’s on top (cheese, sour cream, salsa, tomatoes, etc.)

Celebrate National Taco Day with spicy savings on tacos around town. The deals are only available on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at participating locations, while supplies last. Limits may apply, so check first before ordering.

Chuy’s

It’s dollar taco time at Chuy’s. On Oct. 4 add a ground beef taco (crispy or soft) to any dine-in entrée for just $1.

The restaurant is also offering Tequila Floaters for $1 to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. Tequila and tacos are the perfect pairing!

El Pollo Loco

If you're a fan of El Pollo Loco, the chain is bringing back their crunchy tacos. They will be available to purchase on the El Pollo Loco app and website Oct. 4 through Nov. 1. On National Taco Day, crunchy taco orders will come with a free Mexican Coke.

Jack in the Box

For National Taco Day on Oct. 4, Jack in the Box is bringing back its Monster Taco. The larger version of its regular taco has two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce. You can get two Monster Tacos for $3 through Oct. 31.

Long John Silver’s

Sail over to Long John Silver’s on National Taco Day. On Oct. 4, customers can shell-e-brate by enjoying a free taco with the purchase of any combo, meal or platter. The offer is only available in-restaurant.

Taco Bell

There’s simply no way Taco Bell could not celebrate National Taco Day. Taco is in its name! For fans, the Mexican fast-food restaurant is the go-to place for tacos, burritos, nachos and more.

Taco Bell is honoring the day by bringing back its hugely popular Taco Lover’s Pass for two days only — Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The pass is just $10 and only available via the chain’s app.