National Taco Day actually got its start in San Antonio, here are some deals to celebrate 🌮

🌮 7-Eleven: If you’re looking for convenience on National Taco Day, stop by 7-Eleven for a big deal on its popular mini-tacos. The chain’s mini tacos have a spicy beef filling — made with shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and spices — stuffed into mini-sized crispy corn tortillas.

7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1. That makes them just 10¢ each!

If you’re too busy to stop, purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app and get a second order FREE. Enjoy 16 mini tacos for the price of eight.