National Taco Day actually got its start in San Antonio, here are some deals to celebrate 🌮

SAN ANTONIO — Monday is National Taco Day, a national holiday that not only started in San Antonio, but many probably don't mind celebrating!
In 1964 Roberto L. Gomez, the head of the San Antonio Social Civic Organization sent President Lyndon B. Johnson a 55-pound taco as a way to remind politicians in Washington about the political power of Hispanic Americans.
That PR stunt helped launch the National Taco Council which eventually led to a proclamation of National Taco Week in San Antonio in the days leading up to Cinco de Mayo.
In 1968, Congressman Henry B. Gonzalez declared National Taco Week from the floor of congress.
Now, let's 'taco' bout some local deals to celebrate the day:
- 🌮 Taco Cabana: $1 bean and cheese, shredded chicken and ground beef tacos.
- 🌮 Taco Bell: Free taco if you spend $1 through the app.
- 🌮 Torchy's: Freebie if you sign up for the Taco Junkies reward program.
🌮 7-Eleven: If you’re looking for convenience on National Taco Day, stop by 7-Eleven for a big deal on its popular mini-tacos. The chain’s mini tacos have a spicy beef filling — made with shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and spices — stuffed into mini-sized crispy corn tortillas.
7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1. That makes them just 10¢ each!
If you’re too busy to stop, purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app and get a second order FREE. Enjoy 16 mini tacos for the price of eight.
🌮 Chuy's: It’s dollar taco time! Add a crispy or soft ground beef taco to any dine-in entrée purchase for just $1.
The restaurant is also offering Tequila Floaters for $1 to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. After all, tequila and tacos are the perfect pair.
The taco love doesn’t stop there. Chuy’s is calling on taco fans everywhere to dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to their nearest participating location for a FREE dine-in entrée of their choice.
Plus, for die-hard fans of both tacos and the restaurant, the chain’s popular Taco Tees are only $10 each on National Taco Day.
🌮 Long John Silver's: Even though taco lovers don’t usually think of Long John Silver’s as their go-to for their favorite food, they can still catch a good deal at the seafood fast-food restaurant on National Taco Day.
On Oct. 4, get a FREE taco with the purchase of any combo meal. Choose from wild-caught Alaska Pollock; wild-caught North Pacific salmon; grilled shrimp; or, for one day only, Norway Lobster Bites.
The required coupon will be available on Long John Silver’s social media or by subscribing to the LJS e-mail club.