National Nurses Week honoring nurses nationwide

We highlight two nurses from Brooke Army Medical Center.

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic has shown us all that medical personnel are incredibly necessary in our lives and are often the unsung heroes.

That includes nurses.

Every May 6th through May 12th is National Nurses Week. A week to shine a spotlight on those nurses who have devoted their lives to the betterment of the lives of others.

"It was awesome to be vaccinating the people of Los Angeles. We were the first ones with active duty military assigned to that vaccination site," said

First Lieutenant Megan Maxey works at Brooke Army Medical Center. She spent two months at Cal State which was hit hard by COVID this past winter.

"When I got assigned to go out to that mission, I kind of felt like here's my part that I played in helping with the COVID pandemic and our fight against it," First Lt. Maxey said.

"There are so many more deserving clinicians who work equally, exceedingly harder than I do, who also deserve this award," said Lieutenant Colonel Deanna Hutchings, who was one of 18 critical care nurses nationally to receive the prestigious American Association of Critical Care Nurses Circle of Excellence Award.

Even though she was nominated by hear peers at Brooke Army Medical Center for her incredible work, she remains humble and thankful for the support she has at work.

"I would not have been able to receive this award had it not been for all the support from all the clinical staff, all the administrators, everybody who has been a part of this big fight," Lt. Col. Hutchings told us.



While some might call them healthcare heroes, both say it is just way they do day in and day out.

"I just do my job, I show up, do what I'm told, do what's necessary, provide the best patient care that I can," First Lt. Maxey said.

"I just I love being here every single day. I love this organization. I trust them with my very own life," Lt. Col. Hutchings added.