Natalia ISD's football field vandalized ahead of Legacy Bowl clash with neighbors Lytle

Natalia ISD's superintendent tells KENS 5 the incident, although it's not clear who's responsible, brought both communities together.

Instead of trash talk before a game—police are investigating trash thrown onto a high school football field.

Natalia ISD’s superintendent says on Friday, staff found residential trash and two wooden bleachers scattered across its football field.

Although its not clear who’s responsible, the debris was discovered the morning before Natalia was set to play Lytle in the Legacy Bowl.

Mustang Stadium has seen its fair share of memories with local rivals—the Lytle Pirates.

“We’re only five minutes away from each other, five miles, so the rivalry has been there for decades. We always had things going on when it comes to the Legacy Bowl,” Natalia ISD Superintendent Harry Piles says he was disappointed when learning Friday the field was vandalized.

Trash was thrown on the field, holes dug into the grass and wooden bleachers were found leaning against the goal post.

Natalia wasn’t hosting Friday’s game--but Piles says he didn’t want the debris to be a distraction.

‘Sometimes we have those individuals get a little too excited and then all of a sudden they decide, you know what, we’re going to do this. And so we didn’t want that to overshadow what this is really about,” Piles said.

Piles says Lytle ISD offered its staff and students to help clean up if needed.

Lytle ISD wrote a statement that said in part, “if any more action results in the destruction of property or harm to either community—leaders of both schools will consider eliminating future games between Lytle ISD and Natalia ISD.”

You can read the full statement below:

It is with great disappointment that we must share news that the Natalia stadium was vandalized yesterday evening. While... Posted by Lytle ISD on Friday, September 17, 2021

The school district says photos and surveillance video was handed over to the Natalia Police Department.

Piles views this as a teachable moment.